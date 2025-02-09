PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — The fishing community must adopt environmentally friendly fishing technology, and adhere to closed fishing seasons and catch size limits to ensure sustainable marine resources, said Department of Fisheries (DOF) director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain.

He stressed that these measures are crucial to alleviating pressure on fish stocks and allowing marine species to reproduce and thrive.

Adnan said that the DOF is actively developing and promoting fishing equipment which minimises environmental impact, such as trawls equipped with turtle excluder devices (TEDs).

TEDs are designed to ensure that only target species are caught while reducing unwanted bycatch.

“The DOF is conducting training and awareness programmes, to educate fishermen on the importance of using sustainable fishing gear. Additionally, the department provides technical support and incentives, to encourage the fishing community to transition to more eco-friendly equipment,” he told Bernama.

Currently, 112,344 fishermen are registered nationwide.

Adnan said strict enforcement measures are in place to prohibit the use of destructive fishing gear, such as ‘bubu naga’ fish traps. The department is also working closely with other agencies to ensure fishermen comply with relevant laws.

He added that technology, including the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), is being used to track fishing activities in real-time, helping to detect and prevent unsustainable practices.

“The DOF also promotes the use of advanced fishing technology, such as sonar, echo sounders, and GPS, to help fishermen locate fish more efficiently while preventing overfishing. This includes the implementation of Fishing Site Identification (FSI) technology,” he said.

He said that the fishing community plays a crucial role in supporting the DOF’s efforts in conserving and managing fish stocks. Fishermen are actively involved in managing fishing zones, including marine protected areas (MPAs), and assist in monitoring fishing activities to ensure a high level of compliance with regulations.

“Local fishermen serve as ‘eyes and ears’ at sea, reporting illegal fishing activities, the use of prohibited fishing gear, and other threats to fish stocks, to the authorities. Their vigilance plays a crucial role in supporting the enforcement of fisheries laws,” he said.

Additionally, Adnan said that the DOF is actively promoting alternative economic initiatives, such as aquaculture and marine ecotourism, to reduce fishermen’s reliance on marine resources. These initiatives help alleviate pressure on capture fisheries, contributing to the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems.

He stressed that with the implementation of effective management strategies, fish stocks can be restored and maintained at optimal levels, aligning with the principles of sustainable development. — Bernama