KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — A crocodile spotted in the Klang River near Masjid Jamek last week has prompted the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to plan for the installation of warning signs in the area.

Perhilitan Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abdul Hashim confirmed the sighting, revealing that the reptile was spotted last Friday at around 3.30pm, local news outlet TV3 reported today.

“Perhilitan confirms that the crocodile had been sighted.

“We are monitoring the situation and are preparing to erect a warning sign,” Abdul Kadir was quoted as saying.

The sighting quickly went viral after a video surfaced on social media showing the crocodile emerging from the depths of the river.

The witness who filmed the encounter claimed the crocodile appeared to be at least eight feet long.

A similar but separate video of a crocodile surfacing near another mosque in Klang, Selangor had also been widely shared on TikTok by user pamugkas2579, the New Straits Times reported last Friday.

Last year, the Shah Alam City Council issued a caution notice after a massive crocodile was spotted at Shah Alam Lake in Section 7.

Previously, in February 2019, a baby saltwater crocodile was spotted wandering around Shah Alam Lake in Section 14, allegedly abandoned by irresponsible individuals, according to the Selangor Perhilitan.