KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The state government will establish several Artificial Intelligence (AI) centres next year to support the rapid advancement of technology and strengthen the state’s position as a digital leader, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said these AI centres will play a key role in the state’s efforts to transform Selangor into a smart state while complementing the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) initiative.

He added that NADI, introduced by the federal government, aims to bridge the digital divide by improving accessibility and technology adoption, particularly for online transactions, communication, and access to vital information.

“Besides providing internet access and connectivity, NADI centres offer comprehensive support programmes in areas such as entrepreneurship, lifelong learning, personal well-being, and health awareness.

“This proves that NADI is not just a digital access point but a hub that empowers communities in various aspects of life,” he said during the launch of the NADI Centre in Sungai Tua, Selayang Baru, today.

Amirudin highlighted that the NADI Centre in Sungai Tua is the 76th of its kind in Selangor, with eight more centres set to be completed by the end of March, bringing the total to 84.

As of late January, 107,194 users have benefited from NADI centres across the state.

“NADI has significant potential to serve as an active communication platform, helping the public access key information from both the federal and state governments.

“I plan to fully utilise these centres as strategic communication hubs for the people after further discussions with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the federal government,” he added. — Bernama