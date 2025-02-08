KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — City Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the internal probe on the alleged misconduct of a City Hall (DBKL) advisory board member linked to a RM4 million project must be allowed to run its course.

She also said the inquiry is strictly related to governance issues as DBKL was not a law enforcement agency.

“It will take time,” she said when asked about the probe after the Malaysia Sarong Music Run 2025 here today.

Yesterday, Maimunah reportedly said the outcome of the inquiry would be made known this week.

The allegation is over the award of a RM4 million project to the advisory board member, who is a film producer and director, without an open tender.