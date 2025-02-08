JOHOR BARU, Feb 8 — Johor is on track to implement a single-school session by 2030, State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said today.

He added that currently, 204 schools or 17 per cent in the state still operate in two sessions due to student density, mostly in Johor Baru and Pasir Gudang districts, and that the state government is collaborating with the Education Ministry to achieve the single session goal.

“Johor will follow the policies implemented by the federal government,” he said after attending the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s AI technology programme at the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic here.

He said the newly introduced Bangsa Johor Pioneer School programme will also adopt the single-session model, along with eight new schools planned in the 2025 Budget.

Aznan said the shift to single-session schools would benefit both students and parents, simplifying schedules for those with children in different sessions.

He also highlighted that the move would help better manage Islamic religious schools, known as sekolah agama, in the state.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said her ministry aims to complete the transition to single-session schools by 2030, but that 1,000 out of 10,000 schools are still operating on dual sessions due to student density.



