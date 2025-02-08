JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 8 — The Johor government plans to collaborate with Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to enhance AI education in the state.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the initiative would be undertaken in partnership with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), which has been given a key role in AI education at the national level.

He said the effort stemmed from a meeting between Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and representatives from the university during his recent working visit to Dubai.

“As a result of the Menteri Besar’s meeting in Dubai, a framework (for collaboration) is already in place. However, we need a more structured understanding to ensure that the university actively contributes to AI education in Johor,” he told a press conference after launching the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Microsoft AI TEACH Programme at Politeknik Ibrahim Sultan (PIS) here today.

Aznan added that a delegation from the state government was expected to visit the university for further discussions on the collaboration.

Meanwhile, Aznan said the state government welcomed the Education Ministry’s initiative to roll out the single-session system in all schools nationwide by 2030.

He said that Johor was ready to adopt the system, as there are currently 204 primary and secondary schools operating in two sessions, while 990 schools already run a single morning session.

“We believe that a single-session system will help students focus better on their studies and reduce fatigue compared to the two-session system. It will also make time management easier for parents,” he said.

Earlier, Aznan revealed that 249 participants in Johor have benefitted from the MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH programme, which aims to enhance digital skills and empower communities through AI technology.

He noted that the two-day programme, held across three locations - PIS, 42 Iskandar Puteri, and the state’s National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) - aligns with the Johor Sustainable Development Plan (PPMJ) 2030 to develop a highly skilled workforce, including in the public sector.

“The Johor government places great emphasis on AI-related programmes, particularly within PPMJ, as public and government agency engagement in understanding AI is a positive step forward,” he said. — Bernama