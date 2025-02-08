BEAUFORT, Feb 8 — The Local Government and Housing Ministry has completed drafting and updating all related ordinances, including the premises by-law.

However, Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who also serves as the Local Government and Housing Minister, announced that the implementation of the new ruling has been postponed.

Gunsalam explained that the previous payment rate was deemed too low, while the proposed hike, following reassessment, was considered too drastic.

“Therefore, I had to ask them to slow down the implementation process. All local government authorities (PBTs) must first attend engagement sessions with stakeholders,” he said during the PBT Kembara visit in Sipitang, Beaufort and Kuala Penyu.

He highlighted that financial management remains one of the primary challenges facing most PBTs.

Additionally, Gunsalam emphasized the importance of creating new positions within each PBT to improve service delivery.

“The ministry will assist to the best of its capacity. If the PBTs have strong financial standing, they will be able to increase staff intakes,” he added.

The Kembara visit aims to gain deeper insights into the operations of PBTs in Sabah, understand the challenges they face, and address issues to ensure the best possible service for the people. — The Borneo Post





