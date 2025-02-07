KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Over 20 roads around the capital will be closed and diverted in stages from Sunday (Feb 9) to make way for the chariot procession in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said in a statement today that the road closure and diversion will start at 9 pm for the chariot procession from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Jalan Tun H.S Lee here to the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor.

He added that the roads involved include Jalan Tun H.S. Lee, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Belia, Jalan Sri Amar, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Perhentian, Jalan Ipoh Lama (Batu Lima) and Jalan Kepong Baru.

“The chariot’s return journey on Wednesday (Feb 12) will start at 3 pm through the same roads,” he said.

He advised city folk, especially road users, to plan their journey and avoid using the roads involved in the closures and detours.

He also asked the public who have any queries to contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-20719999 or the Traffic Hotline at 03-20260267/0269 or any nearby police station. — Bernama