PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — The Sessions Court here was told today that Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s mother screamed, “Zayn, this is Mommy’s fault,” when his class teacher and school representatives visited the family at Blok R, Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, following the autistic child’s disappearance.

Siti Aminah Nor Mad Ali, 40, Zayn Rayyan’s special education class teacher, said Ismanira Abdul Manaf uttered those words when they visited the family a day after the child was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023.

The ninth prosecution witness said that at 4 pm on Dec 5, 2023, she was informed by parents from her class about Zayn Rayyan’s disappearance.

“At first, I thought it was not serious and that he would be found, but the school later informed me that he was still missing.

“The next day (Dec 6, 2023), I, along with the headmaster and senior assistant, went to Puan Isma’s (Ismanira) house to offer support and encouragement. Zayn Rayyan’s grandmother, who was also present, tried to console Puan Isma, as she appeared traumatised and refused to eat or drink,” she testified during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Aqharie Durranie Aziz on the fifth day of the trial against the autistic child’s parents — Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira — for negligence.

“Suddenly, I heard Isma scream, ‘Zayn, this is Mommy’s fault.’ The headmaster and I were shocked, but I assumed it was due to her overwhelming grief,” said Siti Aminah.

Recounting the events of Dec 5, 2023, she said that Zayn Rayyan’s mother arrived at school later than usual, at 12.05 pm, riding a motorcycle to pick up her son.

“When she arrived, I saw Zayn get onto the motorcycle with his mother and then leave. I remember praising Zayn because it was the first time I saw him get onto the motorcycle by himself without assistance.

“My assistant even asked his mother where she had bought Zayn’s helmet because it looked interesting,” she said, adding that Ismanira had never been late in picking up her son before that day.

When questioned by Aqharie Durranie about who usually sent Zayn Rayyan to school from March to December 2023, the witness replied, “As far as I know, his mother always sent and picked him up. I only saw his father come to pick him up once,” she said.

Describing Zayn Rayyan’s personality, the teacher said the child was not very active, but could follow simple instructions and never troubled his classmates.

“Throughout his time at school, Zayn never displayed hyperactive behaviour such as running around, knocking on walls, or hurting his classmates. He would sit quietly in one spot.

“If he wanted something, he would pull my hand instead of taking it himself. For example, if he wanted food, he would take my hand and point at the food he wanted,” she said, adding that although Zayn Rayyan seemed to live in his own world, he would still play with his classmates when invited.

Siti Aminah also said that Zayn Rayyan did not communicate verbally but instead expressed himself through actions.

When cross-examined by defence lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, who represented the couple, Siti Aminah admitted that Zayn Rayyan never showed any signs of being neglected by his family.

The trial before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh continues this afternoon.

On June 13, 2024, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both 30, pleaded not guilty at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court to charges of neglecting their six-year-old autistic child in a manner likely to cause physical harm at Jalan PJU, Damansara Damai, between 12 pm on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to 20 years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

On Dec 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, a day after he was reported missing.

The child was believed to have been murdered, as a post-mortem revealed injuries to his neck and body to be consistent with self-defence wounds. — Bernama