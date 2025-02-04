PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — The Sessions Court was informed today that the body of a missing boy was found by the banks of a stream near a reservoir close to Block R of the Idaman Apartment in Damansara Damai, with injuries to his left ear and right hand.

Cpl Sulaimen Razak, 42, a photographer from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters, testified while referring to photographs of the scene during the main examination by deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian.

The second prosecution witness stated that on Dec 6, 2023, he was instructed by senior investigating officer ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail to take photographs of the scene in the vicinity of the apartment at 10.00 pm.

Sulaimen, who has been a crime photographer since 2013, added that on Dec 11, 2023, he was again directed by the ASP to photograph the scene alongside the forensic team around midnight.

“The photographs showed the victim wearing a school badge on the left pocket of his shirt,” he said.

The witness testified that in the course of the investigation, he also took photographs of the victim, who had injuries to his right hand and left ear.

Sulaimen further stated that he captured two photographs of socks found by the banks of the stream, approximately 500 metres from the Idaman Apartment.

When asked by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, who represents Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, whether he had taken photographs of 14 knives, six scissors, and three ropes sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis, Sulaimen replied, “No”.

Meanwhile, the third prosecution witness, Cpl Nurul Khairina Mohammad Zuki, 35, stated that at 5.45 pm on Dec 5, 2023, she received a police report regarding the disappearance of a six-year-old boy from a woman identified as Ismanira.

“On Dec 5, 2023, at noon, when the complainant was about to take the stairs up to Block R of the Idaman Apartment, her son was no longer behind her. She said her son had been rebellious and not listening to her. She was also carrying a lot of things at the time,” said the witness, who is attached to the Sri Damansara Police Station.

Nurul Khairina said that the complainant appeared like an ordinary member of the public making a report and informed the police that her son was a person with disabilities (autistic) and non-verbal.

“After receiving the report, I immediately informed the investigating officer on duty, Insp Nina Syamimi Syamsuddin, who then requested to take the complainant’s statement,” she said.

When questioned by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan about whether the complainant appeared anxious while filing the report, the witness replied, “No”.

Haresh Mahadevan: “So, was she cheerful and jumping around?” Nurul Khairina: “No, she appeared like any other complainant who came to the station to lodge a report”.

The witness also disagreed with the suggestion that the complainant had searched for the boy alongside her neighbours before filing the police report.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defense.

The trial before Judge Dr. Syahliza Warnoh resumes tomorrow. — Bernama