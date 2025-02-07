JOHOR BARU, Feb 7 — The Johor government has submitted a proposal to the federal government to approve the Meridin East Pasir Gudang flyover project that previously dropped to reduce traffic congestion in the district.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the proposal had been discussed with Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi during a courtesy call at the federal administration in Putrajaya yesterday.

He said the completion of the Meridin East Pasir Gudang flyover project, which was previously dropped in 2021, was among the issues discussed, in addition to several other infrastructure projects.

“The Johor government has also submitted several other proposed solutions, including the opening of a two-way access to the Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE) as well as steps to reduce traffic congestion in Pasir Gudang.

“The Johor government, in collaboration with the federal government, is committed to ensuring that all infrastructure projects in the state are completed according to the set timeline. This includes ensuring that traffic dispersal can be implemented throughout the project’s period smoothly.

“We hope that all applications can be considered to ensure that Johor continues to develop as a competitive and prosperous state,” Onn Hafiz said in a statement today.

Previously, the Meridian East Pasir Gudang flyover project was lauded in 2017 as a connecting road that will shorten time travel from the 1,313-acre, RM5 billion integrated mixed development to key locations such as Tanjung Langsat and Pasir Gudang, to between 15 minutes and 45 minutes.

However, the project was later dropped in 2021.

The menteri besar also expressed his appreciation to the federal government for its consideration in approving the infrastructure development allocation for the state.

He added that the federal government, through the Works Ministry, has approved an allocation of RM263 million for Johor this year.

“My meeting with the Works Minister and the state government delegation was to discuss the direction of Johor’s infrastructure development.

“From the discussion, several issues and matters that are Johor’s priorities were also raised, including the flood hotspot project in the state, development projects and the maintenance of federal roads,” said Onn Hafiz.