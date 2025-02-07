PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced that the government has appointed three new companies to conduct mandatory vehicle inspections (PPKM) alongside the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

The appointed companies are Wawasan Bintang Sdn Bhd, which will operate in Port Klang, Gua Musang, and Mersing; Pakatan Petroleum Sdn Bhd, which will cover Rawang and Temerloh; and Beriman Gold Sdn Bhd, which will serve Kuching and Serian in Sarawak.

He said the selection process considered financial stability, site feasibility, and alignment with the government’s designated PPKM service areas.

“This appointment aligns with the decision of the Cabinet meeting on March 17, 2023, which approved the opening of mandatory motor vehicle inspection services under the Road Transport Act 198 to other qualified companies.

“As previously announced, the ministry and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) developed and established the requirements, regulations, and procedures for selecting qualified companies,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He added that the selected companies have two years to set up inspection centres, procure equipment, and obtain necessary approvals.

JPJ will closely monitor their progress, and operational licences will only be issued once all requirements are met.

“The appointed companies will have 24 months to complete infrastructure requirements, including facility development, procurement of inspection equipment, and obtaining approvals from relevant authorities.

“During this period, MOT, through JPJ, will conduct continuous monitoring to ensure compliance with all PPKM operational standards,” he added.

Loke also announced that to further expand PPKM services, MOT will reopen applications for the second phase from March 1 to June 30, 2025.

He said unsuccessful applicants from the first phase, as well as other interested companies, are encouraged to apply.

“The introduction of more inspection centres will increase competition, improve service quality, and enhance road safety,” he said.

Loke clarified that Puspakom would maintain its operations as usual, with all its branches remaining open.