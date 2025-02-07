KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — A fire in Sentul destroyed three premises and 40 motorcycles early yesterday morning.

In a statement, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call at 5.15am and promptly dispatched a team to the scene.

It added that the affected properties included a car workshop, an e-cigarette shop, and a food stall.

“The fire covered an area of 50x50 square feet. It also involved 40 motorcycles and a car, which were completely burned.”

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” the statement said.

The remnants of some of the 40 motorcycles destroyed in the fire. — Picture via Facebook

A total of 20 personnel from the Sentul Fire and Rescue Station, with support from other nearby stations, responded to the incident.

The operation involved two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) units, one Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT), and two water tanker units.