PUTRAJAYA, Feb 6 — Malaysia has strongly opposed any proposal that could lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians, calling such actions inhumane and a violation of international law and multiple UN resolutions.

“Such inhumane actions constitute ethnic cleansing and are clear violations of international law and multiple UN resolutions. Any attempt, whether direct or indirect, to unilaterally and forcefully impose solutions that disregard the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and infringes on their freedom is unacceptable, unjustifiable and will only further deepen one of the longest conflicts in the region.”

In a statement, Malaysia reaffirmed that any attempt to unilaterally impose solutions that undermine Palestinian self-determination is unacceptable and would only deepen the ongoing conflict.

“Malaysia continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The only viable path to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement read.

Malaysia urged the international community to push for a permanent resolution that aligns with the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

It echoed the call made at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit 2024 for all nations to support the two-state solution and take immediate steps to recognise Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

The country also reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic and multilateral efforts, including initiatives by the Global Alliance and The Hague Group, in pursuing a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

Malaysia’s statement comes after US President Donald Trump proposed on Tuesday (February 4) the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries and suggested that the US could take control of the enclave for redevelopment.

The plan, which was announced at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would mark a major shift in US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.