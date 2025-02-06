KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Trump administration’s intensified crackdown on undocumented migrants in major US cities is not specifically targeting Malaysians, said Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States emphasised that this enforcement drive was expected following Trump’s inauguration last month.

“What is happening now should not come as a surprise. The main thing we have to remember is that the crackdown is only for illegal immigrants. Those with proper documents will not be deported,” Nazri was reported as saying in a report published by The Star today.

He clarified that the crackdown is broad-based, impacting migrants from various nations, including those from Central America.

Earlier, Wisma Putra reported that Malaysia’s Embassy in Washington had not received any official notification from US authorities regarding claims that around 435 Malaysians had been issued final deportation orders.

The Foreign Ministry acknowledged reports of Malaysians allegedly facing deportation under the US’ stricter immigration policies but stated that no official requests for consular assistance had been received from the affected individuals.