KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Three public figures were at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya today to provide statements in connection with a corruption and money laundering investigation under Op Sky involving a financial consultancy firm.

According to sources, the three individuals were veteran actor Datuk Jalaluddin Hassan, singer Siti Roziana Zain (better known as Ziana Zain), and Malaysia’s first astronaut, Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Al Masrie Sheikh Mustapha, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

The trio arrived at 9.30 am via the rear entrance of the MACC headquarters.

At the front entrance, more than 10 media personnel had gathered as early as 9am to cover the proceedings but were left disappointed after learning that the three celebrities had entered through the back gate.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the individuals were expected to appear at the MACC headquarters at 10am.

He stated that their statements were required to assist in the Op Sky investigation but stressed that this did not mean they were considered suspects.

Previous reports indicated that several celebrities and artists were paid up to RM400,000 over one to two years as ambassadors for the company in question.

The Op Sky operation recently uncovered a large-scale corruption and money laundering network involving financial consultants and bank officers from several financial institutions.

So far, 12 individuals have been arrested in raids conducted by MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering Division, in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), at 24 locations, including residences and offices across the Klang Valley.

A total of 27 people have been detained in the investigation, comprising 18 bank officers, eight staff members of the financial consultancy firm, and one civilian.