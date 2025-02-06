KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — A new Instagram account bearing the name of “Raja zarith sophia” and using the profile picture of Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, is a fake account.

This was confirmed by the palace through a post shared on His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s official Facebook page today.

Also shared was the screenshot of the fake Instagram account.

“This account is a fake account of a user impersonating and using the identity of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Impersonation and identity theft are criminal offences, and appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the laws that apply,” the post read. — Bernama