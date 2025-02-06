KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The proposed new guidelines for ceremonies involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship are still under discussion with the authorities, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that engagement sessions on the matter involved state Islamic religious councils (MAIN) and the proposed guidelines would be comprehensively discussed during the 126th Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee.

“The decision of the MKI Muzakarah Committee will be presented at the MKI Meeting, chaired by the Sultan of Perak,” he said in a statement last night.

As such, Mohd Na’im urged all parties to refrain from creating misunderstandings or polemics concerning the guidelines, which could result in public unrest, as their purpose was to ensure that religious activities were conducted in an orderly manner and contribute to national harmony.

In a written reply uploaded on the Parliament’s website yesterday, Mohd Na’im said that the government would introduce new guidelines for events involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship.

The guidelines include a requirement to obtain permission from religious authorities if the event involves Muslims, as well as ensuring that the event does not contain elements that could offend the sensitivities of Muslims.

Elaborating, Mohd Na’im said that the guidelines were developed to promote harmonious social and cultural relations among Malaysia’s diverse religious communities.

The guidelines would allow Muslims to attend celebrations or ceremonies of other religions in a respectful manner, observe proper decorum, and uphold the principles of Islamic faith, he added.

Mohd Na’im added that, once finalised, the guidelines would support the government’s efforts to foster unity and mutual respect among the people, without raising concerns or misunderstandings from an Islamic perspective.

“It will ensure that the organisation and participation of Muslims in these activities will not spark controversy or touch on the sensitivities of different religious groups,” said Mohd Na’im. — Bernama