KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) today confirmed an accident involving a Bell 206L4 helicopter during a landing in Bentong, Pahang at 10.26am.

It said the helicopter with the registration number PK-ZUV was leased and operated by MHS Aviation Berhad and had been conducting an aerial work flight.

“The accident involved one ground crew while the helicopter pilot is reported to be safe,” CAAM said in a media statement.

It said the last communication reported by the operator was at 10.18am to the Flight Information Service at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre, notifying that the helicopter was returning to the landing site.

It added that further investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, under the jurisdiction of the Transport Ministry.