PUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — The car accident at the multi-storey parking area of Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang yesterday was due to driver negligence, with no elements of sabotage involved.

Sepang police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the accident occurred at about 1.15pm when a 39-year-old man driving a Honda WR-V lost control and crashed into a barrier wall on level 3B of the parking facility.

“The driver was uninjured and confirmed that there was no foul play. He admitted that the accident happened due to his own negligence when he accidentally pressed the accelerator, lost control and collided with the barrier wall,” he said in a statement.

The impact damaged the barrier wall, sending debris falling onto a Toyota Avanza parked below.

Norhizam said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also urged the public to avoid speculation or spreading false information that could cause unnecessary concern.

Earlier, images of the car with its rear end protruding from the hospital’s multi-storey parking area went viral on social media. — Bernama