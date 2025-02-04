KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s scheduled official visit to Malaysia on Tuesday is the first visit by an Uzbekistan president to the country in 20 years, said the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia, Karomidin Gadoev.

According to the ambassador, the last visit by a leader from the Central Asian country to Malaysia was made by Uzbekistan’s first President, Islam Karimov, in 2005.

“This is going to be a historic visit,” Gadoev added when contacted by Bernama.

The ambassador said that this is Mirziyoyev’s first visit to South-east Asia after the presidential election in 2023.

Meanwhile, the official website of the President of Uzbekistan stated that Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Malaysia on Feb 4 and 5.

According to the website, in Kuala Lumpur, Mirziyoyev will hold talks with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, meet top executives of leading Malaysian companies, and participate in a joint business forum and other events.

“Discussions will focus on strengthening Uzbek-Malaysian relations in areas such as trade, investment, innovation, technological cooperation, petrochemicals, electronics, green energy, smart agriculture, tourism and other sectors. Special attention will be given to enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges,” stated the website.

The website also mentioned that a joint statement and a package of agreements aimed at expanding full-scale bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed.

Ahead of the visit, a number of events will be held in Malaysia to showcase Uzbekistan’s tourism potential and cultural heritage, along with a forum for university rectors from both countries and other engagements, the website stated.

It added that from 17 to 19 May last year, Anwar paid an official visit to Uzbekistan.

According to the information on the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Malaysia’s website, Malaysia recognised the independence of Uzbekistan on Jan 1, 1992 and established diplomatic relations with the country on February 21, 1992.

Uzbekistan Centre for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) in a statement earlier, said trade and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Malaysia has strengthened significantly over the past eight years, with trade turnover rising from US$65.5 million (RM292 million) in 2017 to US$102.4 million (RM456 million) in 2024.

According to CERR exports grew 1.3 times, while imports rose 1.6 times, reflecting the growing mutual interest in trade between the two countries.

Over the past eight years, CERR said Uzbekistan’s main export items to Malaysia have included chemical fertilisers and services, while imports have been dominated by palm oil, animal and vegetable oils, chemicals and detergents, food products, finished goods, and services. — Bernama