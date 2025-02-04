SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Selangor police have solved seven fraud cases across several states, including impersonation of authorities to secure the release of detainees from lockups, following the arrest of a local man on January 1.

The suspect was also allegedly involved in fraud cases related to fake vehicle auctions under the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Customs Department, pawnshop scams, business fraud involving durians, and romance scams promising marriage.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 31-year-old unemployed suspect had been charged in court and pleaded guilty to three counts in trials held at the Klang and Gombak courts on January 16, 17, and 24, respectively.

He said the suspect was charged under Section 417 of the Penal Code and Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for the first two offences, to which he pleaded guilty and paid the fine.

“On January 24, the suspect was again charged at the Klang Court under Section 420 of the Penal Code, pleaded guilty, and is now serving a prison sentence at Kuala Kubu Baharu Prison,” he said in a statement today.

“Tomorrow, the suspect will be charged at the Kuala Selangor Magistrate’s Court under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said, adding that the suspect was also involved in similar cases in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor.

Hussein said the suspect’s modus operandi involved meeting victims in person before asking them to transfer money into his personal Maybank account.

The public is advised to be cautious of scams involving face-to-face transactions or online purchases and to verify the legitimacy of any offers with the relevant agencies. — Bernama