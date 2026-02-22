KOTA KINABALU, Feb 22 — The number of flood evacuees accommodated at temporary relief centres in the state has increased to 4,761 people, from 1,828 families, as of 8pm yesterday, compared with 4,652 people, from 1,799 families, recorded in the afternoon.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, said that all evacuees from the three affected districts, namely Pitas, Kota Marudu and Paitan, have been accommodated in 25 relief centres.

Pitas recorded the highest number of evacuees, at 2,013 people, followed by Kota Marudu with 1,923 people while 825 people were sheltered in Paitan.

The floods in the three districts have affected 79 villages, but no deaths have been reported so far. — Bernama