KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The judiciary is weighing plans to expand its new Special Corruption High Court to every state in Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak.

Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh told The Star in an interview that the model currently operating at the Sessions Court level has shown encouraging results, prompting plans for a similar structure at the High Court tier.

“Once the High Court level proves successful in disposing cases efficiently, we will explore implementing it nationwide,” he said.

“Ideally, we will expand to at least one such High Court in every state including Sabah and Sarawak.”

Wan Ahmad Farid said the judiciary would maintain rigorous standards for judicial appointments and training to ensure the courts can manage complex corruption cases.

The placement of the High Court judge overseeing the Kuala Lumpur special court from April 1, he added, fell under the prerogative of the Chief Judge of Malaya.

“In this context, the Chief Judge must have considered all factors including the experience of a particular judge, his or her legal knowledge in that specific field and of course the judicial temperament,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

He added that judicial training remained an ongoing effort, supported by a dedicated committee that also sends judges abroad for international seminars.

When asked whether Malaysia has enough experienced judges to staff specialised corruption courts in every state, the Chief Justice was unequivocal: “Of course, we have.”

He said it was too early to measure whether the specialised courts would boost public confidence, but stressed that the judiciary must continue to prioritise timely decision-making.

“At our level (as judges), we have to try our best, taking into account that justice delayed is justice denied,” he said.

The judiciary’s initiative follows a royal decree from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who at the opening of the new parliamentary session on January 19 urged the appointment of experienced judges and a dedicated pathway to expedite corruption cases.

A day later, the Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office announced the creation of the Special Corruption High Court to hear graft cases and appeals from Special Corruption Sessions Courts — a move it said underscored the judiciary’s commitment to “integrity” and the efficient, transparent handling of corruption matters.