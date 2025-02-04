SEKINCHAN, Feb 4 — The 50 per cent toll discount will be implemented during all festive seasons this year as a mechanism to replace the previous toll-free initiative by the government.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said this measure would reduce the costs borne by the government in compensating highway concessionaires.

“In a year, eight days were allocated for toll-free travel, and now the same number of days will have a 50 per cent discount instead.

“If it were 100 per cent free, we would spend RM160 million. By halving it (to 50 per cent), the payment to concessionaires amounts to RM80 million,” he told reporters during a working visit to the Federal Route FT05 Sungai Besar-Sabak Bernam here today.

He said the 50 per cent toll discount was approved in a previous Cabinet meeting in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2025 celebration.

“For Chinese New Year, a 50 per cent discount was given, with the decision made considering that the people still need it (during festive seasons).

“Therefore, the Cabinet has decided to continue this throughout the year during festive seasons, including Aidilfitri and beyond,” he said.

He further clarified that the cost of the toll discount was covered by the government using public funds, not by the highway concession companies.

Previously, Nanta had stated that the government was reviewing a more targeted approach to assist the public in place of the toll-free scheme during festive seasons. — Bernama