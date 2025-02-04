KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 – A suitcase containing over RM500,000 that was left in a shopping mall parking lot in Selangor has reportedly been returned to its owner, eight months after it was discovered.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reportedly said the money and suitcase were handed over to a company owner in his 50s following a police report he lodged.

“The deputy public prosecutor instructed that the cash and suitcase be returned to him through a court order. It was handed over in mid-November,” he was quoted by The Star.

With that, he said the case was closed.

The suitcase was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping mall on March 20 last year by a security guard, raising questions about the large sum of cash inside.

Investigators counted the money, which was in RM50 and RM100 denominations, but the suitcase remained unclaimed for months despite a company representative initially stepping forward.

The representative lodged a police report in Shah Alam, but failed to appear at the Damansara police station when summoned, citing illness and work commitments.

At the time, Hussein had said the representative needed to provide proof of ownership and give a statement as part of the investigation.

The security guard who discovered the suitcase was later honoured by his employer for his honesty.



