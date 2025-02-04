KUNDASANG, Feb 4 — Sabah Parks has completed an RM1 million upgrading of Timpohon Gate — the iconic landmark that serves as the primary entry point to Mount Kinabalu trails.

During her recent visit to the Unesco World Heritage Site here, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS) Datuk Seri Christina Liew said the upgrading work to boost the park’s global image was completed in December.

She said the improvements have not only enhanced functionality but also redefined Timpohon Gate as a vibrant tourism icon and photography hotspot.

The transformation process entailed improving Pondok Timpohon, which houses the observatory platform offering a bird’s-eye view of Mount Kinabalu’s western ridge, and now serves as a gathering point for climbers and daily visitors alike.

Pondok Timpohon houses the upgraded observatory platform. — The Borneo Post pic

“The RM1 million allocation by KePKAS is a testament to the ministry’s commitment to preserving and enhancing Kinabalu Park as a global treasure. These upgrades have stamped Timpohon Gate’s reputation as a world-class landmark, attracting climbers and nature enthusiasts from across the globe.

“Timpohon Gate is more than just a transit point as it represents the essence of Kinabalu Park and reinforces its standing as a Unesco World Heritage site.

“I understand that it offers an immersive experience before climbers embark on their journey to the peak,” Liew said.

Timpohon Gate lies 4km from the Kinabalu Park Office, accessible via a picturesque winding road.

Briefing the minister, Kinabalu Park manager Justinus Guntabid said facilities such as public toilets, a KOKTAS-run restaurant, and educational boards about the mountain’s trails, geology, and biodiversity have been integrated to create a harmonious blend of convenience and conservation.

He said the upgrades align with the significant role Timpohon Gate plays in welcoming thousands of climbers annually, adding that visitors can now rest at the platform to admire the surrounding flora and fauna, including playful wild squirrels, while appreciating the natural heritage that makes Kinabalu Park exceptional.

Guntabid reported that in 2024, the gate recorded 48,342 climbers, with an average of 132 climbers daily.

A view of the upgraded observatory platform above Pondok Timpohon. — The Borneo Post pic

March stood out as the busiest month, with 4,965 climbers taking advantage of the dry season to ascend the mountain, reflecting the international and domestic appeal of Kinabalu Park.

“Conversely, quieter months like November saw fewer visitors (2,730), likely influenced by wetter conditions, yet Timpohon Gate still attracted daily visitors eager to enjoy its serene beauty,” Guntabid said.

The improved facilities, he added, have enriched the experience for all, ensuring climbers begin their ascent in an environment that embodies comfort, education, and an awe-inspiring view. — The Borneo Post