GOMBAK, Feb 4 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide a 24-hour train service from February 9 to 12 to accommodate worshippers and visitors during the Thaipusam period.

The service will be available at all KTM Komuter stations in the Klang Valley, with free rides on February 10 and 11. The initiative will run for four days and three nights.

“This initiative is to accommodate Hindu devotees and the general public celebrating Thaipusam this weekend,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today ahead of the celebration on Tuesday next week.

Currently, KTM Komuter operates 96 trips daily. To meet the surge in demand, KTMB will introduce 44 additional trips per day, bringing the total to 140, particularly on Saturday when worshippers are expected to peak.

“In total, over the four days and three nights, 118 additional services will be provided, bringing the total number of trips during this period to 494,” Loke announced.

Additional trains will run after the usual last train each day, starting at 9.55 pm from Pulau Sebang to Batu Caves and 9.30 pm from Klang to Batu Caves.

“For KL Sentral users, services will be more frequent, running every 30 minutes from 9:30 am onwards, compared to the usual one-hour interval,” he added.

Authorities expect about 500,000 passengers to use the service, a 10 per cent increase from last year.

KTMB has been preparing since early January to ensure smooth travel for worshippers heading to Kuala Selangor, the Sri Subramaniar Temple, and Batu Caves — including improved passenger exit regulations, enhanced waiting areas, and additional handrails at stations.

“In terms of safety, police personnel will be deployed and will ensure all trains are in optimal condition. Additional shuttle buses during this period,” Loke added.

He urged passengers to prepare in advance by ensuring they have a valid payment method such as a debit card, credit card, or Touch ‘n Go card before boarding.

“With these improvements, we hope to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for all Thaipusam visitors,” he said.