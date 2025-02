KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today attended the pre-council meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail was in attendance.

According to the post on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, the 268th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers will run for two days, starting tomorrow, and will be presided over by the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah. — Bernama