PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 — Investigation papers regarding the “ham” issue will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) this Thursday, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said that the investigation into the case was taking some time due to the need for cooperation from other parties to complete it.

“We need a forensic report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which is why the investigation is taking longer. We will complete the investigation and refer it to the AGC this Thursday,” he said when contacted.

Razarudin was responding to questions from netizens who asked why the investigation into a comedian and a woman regarding the “ham” issue was taking longer than the criminal intimidation case involving the celebrity.

According to previous media reports, the police had recorded the comedian’s statement after he was accused of posting about the “ham and cheese” sandwich controversy. — Bernama