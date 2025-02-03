KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Malaysia on February 4 to 5 for an official trip, according to the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

The visit, made at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will focus on further strengthening relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia.

Mirziyoyev’s itinerary is packed with high-level engagements, including bilateral talks with Anwar, meetings with top executives of leading Malaysian companies, and participation in a joint business forum.

The agenda of the high-level talks will focus on deepening bilateral relations and expanding practical cooperation, particularly in key areas such as trade, investment, innovation, technological collaboration, petrochemicals, electronics, green energy, smart agriculture, and tourism.

Both leaders are expected to place special emphasis on enhancing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In addition, the leaders will discuss key issues of international politics and regional cooperation.

Following the visit, a joint statement is expected to be adopted, along with a comprehensive package of agreements, aimed at strengthening the full-scale partnership between the two countries.

Leading up to the visit, a series of preparatory events is being held in Malaysia, including a meeting of leading analytical and research institutions, presentations showcasing Uzbekistan’s tourism potential and cultural heritage and a forum of rectors from top universities in both countries. — Bernama