BUTTERWORTH, Feb 3 — Police have arrested a couple to assist in the investigation into the discovery of the body of an elderly woman, believed to have been murdered, at an apartment unit here on Friday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the couple, both in their 20s, were arrested at a house in Paya Terubong near here at around 6.30am today.

“The man is the son of the elderly woman, who was in her 60s. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind this incident,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said both suspects were being remanded for seven days until February 9 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The woman’s body was discovered after neighbours reported a foul smell coming from the house. — Bernama