KANGAR, Feb 3 — Police have arrested a woman suspected of abandoning a baby girl found in a plastic bag lined with a sarong in front of a house at Jalan Kampung Rama, Kuala Sanglang, Simpang Empat, near here, on Jan 19.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the 29-year-old woman, who works as a restaurant assistant, was detained at 2.55 am today at a house in Simpang Empat based on information gathered.

“The suspect lives with her four young children, while her husband is currently in a drug rehabilitation centre. Based on initial findings, the suspect is believed to have given birth to a baby girl alone in a toilet at a house on Jalan Tok Pulau, Kampung Permatang Kersek, Simpang Empat, without any assistance on Jan 18, around 6.30 pm.

“On Jan 19, at around 4.30 am, she is believed to have gone to a restaurant in Kampung Rama to abandon the baby, travelling in a Myvi car belonging to a friend,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the woman has been remanded for four days starting today, and the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth with the intention of abandoning the baby. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison, or a fine, or both.

On Jan 19, Bernama reported that a baby girl wrapped in a towel and placed inside a plastic bag lined with a sarong was found in front of a house. At the time, Yusharifuddin was quoted as saying that the baby was in good health. — Bernama





