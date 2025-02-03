KOTA KINABALU, Feb 3 — The government should adopt ethnic costumes as an official dress code for state events, proposed Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun, chairwoman of the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) Sabah.

She emphasized that this move would not only celebrate Sabah’s rich ethnic culture but also highlight the beauty and commercial value of its diverse traditional attire.

Azizah made the suggestion during the Sabah Ethnic Culture Night, organized by Perkumpulan Perempuan Sabah (PPS) on Saturday.

She noted that local costume makers produce high-quality, culturally significant attire that appeals to both locals and foreign tourists.

“To further promote Sabah’s ethnic costumes, I propose that they be made the official dress code for state government celebrations and on designated days. Currently, government employees wear batik every Thursday,” she said.

The event was attended by Datin Seri Linda Ewit, wife of Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who represented the Chief Minister’s wife, Datuk Juliah Salag.

Azizah stressed the importance of preserving Sabah’s cultural diversity, which includes 35 ethnic groups, 217 sub-ethnicities, over 50 languages, and approximately 90 dialects.

She urged ethnic associations to ensure that younger generations continue to speak their mother tongues and uphold their cultural heritage.

“If our language and cultural heritage are not preserved, our identity will be lost. And without identity, what can future generations be proud of?” she questioned.

She also highlighted the role of music and traditional dances in shaping Sabah’s unique cultural identity, calling for unity and stability to ensure the state’s progress and international respect.

“Cultural wealth is a valuable treasure that can drive economic activities, particularly through tourism and creative industries,” Azizah added.

The cultural night featured 32 participants, including trainers and dancers from the PPS Cultural Bureau and Youth Brigade, who showcased traditional dances from Sabah’s various tribes. — The Borneo Post





