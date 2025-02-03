KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Malaysia needs to demonstrate its bold leadership and show its South-east Asian neighbours the path forward, His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim said today.

He noted Malaysia’s chairmanship of Asean and highlighted the need for the nation to act decisively to protect its sovereign interests too.

“Malaysia must remain firm in upholding the principles of peace and opposing violence and oppression. The war in Gaza must end immediately, and legal justice must be upheld.

“The government must also be strategic in maintaining diplomatic relations with all parties and enhancing cooperation in addressing regional and border security issues.

“Decisive action through diplomatic, legal, and defence channels must be taken to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and national interests, even if it concerns just a single coral in the middle of the ocean,” he said in his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament.

Both Houses of Parliament, the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara, held their meetings simultaneously today.

This Parliament sitting will last for 18 days, focusing mainly on the debate of the royal address by members of Parliament for seven days from tomorrow, followed by the winding-up by the relevant ministries from February 19 to 25.

Debates on Bills and other government matters will take place during the final six days of the meeting starting from February 26.

The Dewan Negara is scheduled to sit for 13 days, beginning March 3.

*Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story that mentioned ‘rock in the middle of the ocean’ has been corrected to ‘coral’, which is the translation of the Malay term ‘batu karang’.



