KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — A 50-year-old man was arrested and remanded for three days after slapping his wife, allegedly because she was late returning from buying chicken rice at a supermarket in Kota Warisan.

Sepang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman confirmed the incident when contacted yesterday, according to a report published today in Utusan Malaysia.

“The reason for the slap was that the wife was late coming out of the mall after buying chicken rice,” he said.

The suspect, who had been on the run for six days following the police report, was believed to have been hiding in his car.

“The man was brought to the Teluk Datok Magistrates’ Court in Banting yesterday morning to obtain a remand order,” Norhizam added.

He was arrested the day before in front of a clinic in Kota Warisan after evading capture for several days.

The incident, which occurred at the entrance of a supermarket, was captured in a viral video showing the man slapping his wife in public.

The footage, recorded by a passerby, was later shared on social media.

Norhizam said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code or Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act.

If convicted, the man could face up to one year in prison, a fine of RM2,000, or both.