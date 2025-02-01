KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning, forecasting heavy rain and strong winds in Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan until 9 pm tonight.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said that the areas affected in Sarawak were Sibu (Selangau), Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang.

In Sabah, the areas affected include the Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort), the west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, and Tuaran), and Sandakan (Kinabatangan).

The warning also extends to all areas in Labuan.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that, on the analysis of the latest weather models, the monsoon surge was expected to occur from Feb 4 to 7.

He stated that this situation could result in heavy and continuous rainfall in Sabah and Sarawak.

“A warning for strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea has been issued and will be in effect from Feb 4 to 7,” he said in a post on MetMalaysia’s official Facebook today.

The public is advised to visit www.met.gov.my or MetMalaysia’s official social media channels and download the myCuaca application for any latest and accurate information. — Bernama