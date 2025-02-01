KOTA MARUDU, Feb 1 — Flooding that hit several villages in this district following two days of continuous heavy rain since Wednesday was described by locals as among the worst, with water levels rising swiftly.

Flood victims housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandau said they only managed to save essential items like important documents, while some could only escape with their families.

Noraidah Lamada, 33, from Kampung Sumbilingon Laut, said it was the worst flood the village had experienced in over two decades.

“Whenever there’s a prolonged heavy downpour, this village usually floods, but never this badly. This time, the water surged quickly, and in panic, most of us could only think of saving our families.

“The flooding happened in the middle of the night, making it even more terrifying because of the darkness. We were fortunate to be rescued by the Civil Defence Force and the Fire and Rescue Department before being safely moved to this PPS,” she told Bernama.

Noraidah said the floods washed away all her household items and estimated her losses to be over RM10,000.

As of 8 am today, Kota Marudu continued to record the highest number of evacuees, with 2,944 people from 1,095 families out of a total of 5,216 victims from 1,820 families.

Another victim, Ida Mariana Marimpan, 40, said as the water level rose, she and her husband managed to rescue only their three children before being evacuated to the PPS.

“It was heartbreaking to see our home in disarray, with household items, including electrical appliances, washed away. Now, we have to replace everything that was lost or damaged.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azrul Lamada, 37, from Kampung Kuranji, said that although this was not the worst flood the village had ever seen, it was among the most severe due to the speed of the rising waters.

“Many residents were unable to save their belongings, including vehicles. Previously, when major floods occurred, the water levels rose gradually and people had time to move their vehicles to safer ground,” he said.

A Bernama survey found that the flood situation in the district has started to improve today, with victims allowed to return home.

Kota Marudu District Disaster Management Committee chairman Meirin Sugara, who is also the district officer, said the weather had improved and the floods have fully subsided.

“Therefore, residents are allowed to return home in stages, and the district is expected to be fully recovered from the flood today,” she added. — Bernama