SHAH ALAM, Jan 31 — The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has issued nine notices to a well-known theme park in the state capital.

MBSA’s Corporate and Public Relations Department said this includes three warning notices on November 14, 2024, and another on January 19.

“The warning notice issued on Jan 19 required an immediate halt of entertainment activities (glass water slide), as per Section 6(1)(a) of the Selangor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1995 (Amendment 2001).

“Despite the notice being issued, follow-up monitoring revealed that the management continued the entertainment activity without written approval, defying the order given.

“Therefore, on Jan 30, MBSA issued a compound notice for non-compliance under Section 121 of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 due to failure to adhere to the notice’s requirements,” the statement said.

MBSA said all development projects and theme park operations in Shah Alam must adhere to the regulations and procedures set by local authorities.

“This includes the requirement to obtain written approval from MBSA before carrying out any activities or construction,” it said.

Meanwhile, MBSA expressed regret over an incident where an inflatable tube fell and struck a visitor at a popular theme park on the night of January 29. The incident became viral on social media.

“MBSA emphasises that public safety is a top priority and is committed to strict adherence to laws and regulations.

“As such, MBSA will continue to closely monitor this situation and take firm action against any party that violates established regulations,” it added.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that a visitor was injured when an inflatable tube detached from a glass water slide at a theme park in Section 7 and struck the individual.

Meanwhile, Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said that the state government, through the MBSA, had held discussions with the theme park management today to ensure all compliance processes were resolved promptly.

Additionally, Ng said the Selangor government would tighten monitoring and strengthen safety regulations for all theme parks and entertainment venues in the state to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“To ensure the well-being and safety of visitors remain a top priority, local authorities will review approval procedures and enhance enforcement mechanisms so that every theme park in the state operates according to the established standards,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama