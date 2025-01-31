LAHAD DATU, Jan 31 — In Sabah, the rising floodwaters bring not only destruction but also a serious threat - crocodiles.

For the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and other rescue teams, navigating these dangers has become a critical part of their work while helping flood victims.

Lahad Datu Fire Station chief Sumsoa Rashid said his team is working closely with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Sabah Wildlife Department (JHL) to manage this perilous situation.

The crocodiles are a constant threat during rescue operations, but the brave rescue teams persist, undeterred by fear.

“We continue to monitor crocodile movements throughout the operation areas. Ensuring the safety of both the victims and our team remains our highest priority. It’s crucial that we work together with JHL Sabah and APM, who have the necessary expertise in handling wildlife,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

Despite the constant presence of crocodiles, rescue teams press on with their efforts. “While there’s always fear, our dedication to saving lives keeps us going,” Sumsoa added.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat reported that 3,929 victims from 1,365 families have been relocated to 29 temporary relief centres (PPS) in the state as of this afternoon. In Lahad Datu, 316 victims from 84 families have been moved to three PPS.

Rescue operations are ongoing, particularly in flood-stricken areas like Kampung Sepadulang and Segama. The teams face additional difficulties, such as blocked routes and the need to manually navigate boats across areas that are not submerged.

Meanwhile JHL Sabah has issued a reminder for the public to stay alert, particularly during the rainy and flood seasons when crocodiles are more likely to move into populated areas.

The rising waters make it easier for these animals to seek shelter near residential areas, posing a risk to the public.

“The possibility of encountering crocodiles is higher now, as they can stay submerged for up to two hours. We urge the public to avoid flood-prone areas, especially riverbanks and large ditches, and to refrain from wading through these zones during heavy rain or floods,” said a JHL Sabah spokesperson.

The public can contact the JHL Sabah hotline at 089-561527, or the direct hotline of the JHL Sabah team in Lahad Datu at 089-551121 in the event of a crocodile sighting or other wildlife emergencies.

For flood victim Dony Diansoy, the floodwaters this year are more dangerous than ever.

A 48-year-old labourer, Dony was forced to rely on the fire and rescue team to help relocate his family as the water levels rose rapidly.

“Last time, the floods were only knee-deep, but this time, it’s different, and the crocodile threat makes everything more frightening.

“But I’m grateful for the prompt response of the fire team, who ensured our safety before we were taken to a relief centre,” Dony said.

Despite the terrifying experience, Dony believes the flooding is due to river overflow caused by the relentless rains, which have breached the banks. — Bernama



