KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 -- PKR’s Department of Religious Understanding and Strengthening has criticised former International Trade and Industry Minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz for questioning the government’s humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

Its director, Amidi Abdul Manan, in a statement said as an experienced figure in international relations, Rafidah should not have made remarks that undermine Malaysia’s assistance to Palestinians.

“Israel has never yielded to international pressure, especially on the two-state solution, despite United Nations resolutions. Rafidah’s statement is akin to waiting for the impossible,” he said.

He added that the conditions set for Malaysia’s assistance to Palestinians are nearly impossible to fulfil, given the history of the conflict.

“The very existence of Israel is disputed. Malaysia has never recognised it, let alone sought a clear decision on land ownership in Palestine,” he said.

Amidi also highlighted the devastation in Gaza, adding that in the latest Hamas-Israel conflict, Zionist forces have indiscriminately attacked public facilities, including mosques, schools, and hospitals.

“Perhaps she has not seen images of Eid prayers held amid the ruins of bombed buildings. Doctors have been arrested or killed when hospitals were bombed. Where is Tan Sri’s compassion?” he asked.

Malaysia recently announced the construction of Malaysia Wakaf City in Gaza, making it the first ASEAN country to initiate such a reconstruction effort.

The high-impact project, under the patronage of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to be launched after Ramadan. — Bernama



