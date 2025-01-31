BUTTERWORTH, Jan 31 — Police have uncovered a secret society connection following the arrest of four men attempting to smuggle pistols, a rifle, and ammunition on a boat in the waters off Perai on Monday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the findings were unearthed from a detailed investigation following the bust.

“Police believe that their involvement (in the smuggling and sale of firearms) may be extensive. I cannot disclose further details as investigations are still ongoing.

“What I can confirm is that it involves several secret society organisations in our area,” he told reporters after attending an advocacy event for Chinese New Year Op Selamat 23/2025 by the Penang Police Contingent at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza southbound today.

He added that the authorities have identified the firearm smuggling network linked to an international syndicate, and efforts to track them down are underway.

Hamzah said the police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the four suspects arrested to finalise the case file.

He also said that the investigation has expanded to encompass a broader area, as the syndicate is linked to smuggling operations in two neighbouring countries, Thailand and Indonesia.

At this stage, we carefully coordinate our interrogation process to ensure all investigation elements are fully covered from every angle. The investigation is ongoing in a detailed manner, and the suspects remain in custody.

“Yes, we are monitoring the syndicate’s network and working to gather statements necessary for this case. We have also identified a part of the syndicate’s network, both in Malaysia and internationally,” he said.

On Monday, Penang police apprehended four men - two local men and two Indonesian men - aged between 22 and 57.

Based on intelligence and surveillance, the Region One Marine Police Team from Batu Uban intercepted two suspicious unregistered fibreglass boats at 3.10 pm in the waters off Perai, approximately one nautical mile southwest of Sungai Perai.

Upon further checks, police found five pistols: two Sig Sauer handguns with three magazines, two Glocks with two magazines, and one Smith & Wesson with one magazine. Additionally, they discovered an M4 rifle, 600 rounds of M4 ammunition, 200 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one S&B round on the boat that was carrying the two Indonesian men.

Investigations also revealed that the firearms and ammunition were smuggled from Thailand via sea routes for the illegal black market in Malaysia.

All four men working as fishermen have been remanded for seven days until Feb 3.

The case is being investigated under Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties). — Bernama