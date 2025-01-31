IPOH, Jan 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged Malaysians to remain calm and not retaliate after the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta was pelted with eggs yesterday, following a maritime incident involving Indonesian nationals.

Anwar assured that the government would conduct a thorough investigation and uphold the rule of law, while expressing hope that Malaysia’s strong ties with Indonesia would not be affected.

“The incident stemmed from accusations that Indonesian nationals were mistreated by Malaysian authorities, resulting in one death and four injuries.

“The local media here reported that this was linked to illegal smuggling syndicates, while in Indonesia, our actions were described as unlawful and inhumane,” he said during a speech during the Chinese New Year high tea celebration at SJK (C) Chong Wha Kanthan Baru.

Anwar acknowledged that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had called for a full investigation and reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to transparency.

“I am aware of the statement by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who has also asked for a thorough investigation.

“Indonesia is our friend, and I assure you this investigation will be transparent and thorough. There will be no cover-up,” he said, adding that a preliminary report would be submitted to the Indonesian Embassy for review.

Anwar also urged Indonesia to address growing concerns over the smuggling of drugs and illegal goods into Malaysia, as well as issues related to human trafficking and unauthorised border crossings.

“Our enforcement must be strict to curb these activities, but at the same time, we must act within the law,” he said.

The egg attack on the Malaysian Embassy followed a January 24 shooting incident in the waters off Tanjung Rhu, near Banting, where one Indonesian national was killed and four others were injured.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on January 25, said the shooting happened as five Indonesian nationals were allegedly attempting to leave Malaysia illegally.

The ministry has since urged an investigation into whether excessive force was used by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).