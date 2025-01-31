MIRI, Jan 31 — Following a landslide that claimed five lives three days ago, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said that residents of Kampung Lereng Bukit, currently sheltered at the Bulan Sabit Merah temporary relief centre (PPS), were willing to relocate to a safer and more comfortable area.

Abang Johari pointed out that this marked the third landslide incident in Canada Hill, which had previously resulted in fatalities.

This had prompted the then-chief minister, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, to propose relocating the residents to the Tudan area, though some had initially rejected the idea due to its distance from the city centre.

“This demonstrates that the residents are now open to relocating to a safer and more comfortable place,” Abang Johari said after visiting the displaced residents today.

With the residents from the Canada Hill area now agreeing to relocate, Abang Johari said that the state government would conduct a study to find a suitable relocation site, ideally a flat area close to the city centre.

He added that the new settlement would be modelled after successful resettlement projects like the Darul Hana Resettlement in Kuching and the Kemuyang Resettlement in Sibu, both of which are equipped with well-developed infrastructure.

The premier also noted that similar resettlement plans would be explored for residents of Kampung Melayu in Kapit, which faced erosion issues and in Tatau, Bintulu, which was frequently affected by flooding.

“We will conduct a study and seek cooperation once we have made a decision. Our goal is to help them relocate to a safe area and prevent any future tragedies,” he said.

The state cabinet will discuss the matter and allocate funding to implement the resettlement plans.

Abang Johari further assured that affected residents would not incur any costs, as they would be moved to newly built homes.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that Canada Hill, known for its sandy and porous soil, would be preserved as a green space in Miri’s future city planning. — Bernama