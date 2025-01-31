KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has responded to former International Trade and Industry Minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz’s remarks urging the government to prioritise domestic issues over commitments to rebuild Gaza, Harian Metro reported,

Zahid asserted that the government consistently prioritises the welfare and needs of Malaysians while also extending support to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

”Of course, the Prime Minister’s commitment must be supported. For example, cooperation with Japan is strategic for redevelopment.

”As stated by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the focus is on building hospitals, schools, and mosques. If even that is questioned, I’m not sure what Tan Sri Rafidah means,” he said during a media visit to Media Prima Berhad.

Zahid also appeared as a guest on the Buletin TV3 podcast, set to air this Sunday.

Malay daily Harian Metro had earlier reported that Anwar had announced Malaysia’s plans to assist in Gaza by constructing a school, hospital, and mosque to alleviate the hardships of Palestinians.

Rafidah, however, reportedly suggested yesterday that the government should address pressing domestic issues before committing to Gaza’s redevelopment.

While acknowledging the importance of rebuilding Gaza, she highlighted unresolved issues within Malaysia, including the “deplorable” state of rural schools, often spotlighted in the media.

On a separate issue, Zahid commented on calls from the Malaysian Corruption Watch (MCW) for mandatory asset declarations by all government officials, emphasising that it is a legal obligation.

”Asset declaration is mandatory for all members of the administration, enforced under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act,” he said, adding that compliance should not pose significant challenges.

Zahid’s remarks come amid ongoing debates surrounding the government’s priorities and the need for transparency.



