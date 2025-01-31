KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a 31-year-old house renovation worker to five months in prison and an RM2,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to sending criminal threats to the family of comedian and actor Harith Iskander.

Magistrate S. Mageswary imposed the sentence on Izzuddin Md Salim and ordered him to serve the prison term from the date of his arrest on January 24. He was also directed to serve an additional one-month imprisonment if he failed to settle the fine.

Izzuddin was accused of sending a threatening WhatsApp message with an image containing words indicating that he would commit rape and murder.

The message was received by the comedian’s ex-wife, Dr. Jezamine Lim, at a restaurant at 8.50am on January 23, causing criminal intimidation.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Before sentencing, Magistrate Mageswary asked the defendant if he was responsible for the offence.

Izzuddin replied, “Yes, my only intention was to upset Harith Iskander. I had no other motive. This is my first offence, and I deeply regret it.”

His lawyer, Qurratu Aini Zafirah Mat Shoib from the National Legal Aid Foundation, appealed for a lenient sentence, citing that Izzuddin is the sole breadwinner for his family.

However, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman, argued for a stiffer sentence as a deterrent, noting that the words used by the defendant could have severe consequences for Harith Iskander’s daughter and Dr. Jezamine.

“Claiming that the defendant is young and it is his first offence does not justify avoiding imprisonment. His excuse of merely intending to upset Harith Iskander is entirely unjustifiable,” he said.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, Dr. Jezamine was informed by one of her staff members that her company phone had received a threatening message involving rape and murder, along with images of her children, from an unknown number.

Concerned for their safety she filed a police report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters.

Investigations revealed that Izzuddin’s phone number matched the WhatsApp number from which the message was received.

The message was initially stored on his phone but he deleted it later.

The language used by Izzuddin clearly indicated that he understood the intimidating nature of his words.

The words were intended to strike fear or anxiety, with the threat of rape and murder directed at their children and Harith Iskander, aimed at provoking terror or distress. — Bernama