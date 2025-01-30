KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Several pedestrians were hit by two vehicles driven dangerously near Top Plus Club along Old Klang Road here yesterday, leaving at least two injured.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed the incident, in which a Toyota Hilux and Toyota Vios were seen speeding out of a parking facility before hitting the victims.

"The vehicles hit a group of men, resulting in approximately two people being injured, with one victim taken to the hospital by ambulance," he said in a statement.

The incident was also recorded in a bystander video that is circulating online.

The police official said the incident is being investigated as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code, but confirmed that none of the victims has lodged a police report.

He urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

Members of the public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-2297 9222.