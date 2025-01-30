GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — Lim Guan Eng’s Chinese New Year celebrations took an unexpected turn this morning when he accidentally dislocated his fourth toe after banging it on the corner of his bed.

Despite the painful mishap, the former Penang chief minister expressed his gratitude for his family’s insistence on immediate treatment. He also thanked orthopaedic specialist Datuk Dr Oh Kim Soon, who came to his aid despite the holidays.

“Luckily, orthopaedic specialist Datuk Dr Oh Kim Soon from Penang Island Hospital was kind enough to relocate it today even though he is enjoying his CNY holidays. Thanks, Doc!” Lim shared on his Facebook, together an x-ray photo of his foot.