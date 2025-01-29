KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 – Police have confirmed an altercation between a traffic officer and a civilian, which went viral on TikTok, at Persiaran Batu Belah, Bukit Raja yesterday.

North Klang district police chief ACP Vijaya Rao Samachulu said the incident occurred during a roadblock operation at around 6 PM.

“During the operation, a black Honda RS150 motorcycle was ridden by a male foreign national who attempted to flee the checkpoint, abandoning the motorcycle after the scuffle,” he said in a statement.

“The motorcycle was seized and taken to the district police headquarters for confiscation under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987, with the case being investigated under Sections 186 and 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police official then urged the public report any relevant information regarding the incident.