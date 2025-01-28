KOTA BHARU, Jan 28 — The Kelantan Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has found that the lack of a safe work procedure was the cause of a mechanic assistant’s death at a quarry in Mukim Jerus, Selising, last Friday.

Its director, Abdul Aziz Salim, said that DOSH investigators discovered no safe work procedure was established for the Crushing Plant machinery.

He added that Kelantan DOSH had issued a notice to the quarry company prohibiting them from carrying out machine dismantling activities.

“The company’s management and workers have been called to provide further statements to complete the investigation.

“Legal action will be taken against those responsible if violations are found under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which stipulates a maximum penalty of RM500,000 for employers if found guilty,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, Abdul Aziz added that DOSH takes every workplace accident seriously, reminding employers to be more vigilant regarding safety and health while carrying out work activities.

Media reports cited that the mechanic assistant died after being crushed by a rubber counterweight from a conveyor machine while working at the quarry. — Bernama